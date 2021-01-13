PREMIUM!
Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’Business News 1 day ago
Santam has said that each policyholder will need to take it to court individually if they want more than the three month’s settlement, in a move that is being criticised as showing a lack of respect for their customers, the judiciary and the FSCA.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
