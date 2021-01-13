 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’

Business News 1 day ago

Santam has said that each policyholder will need to take it to court individually if they want more than the three month’s settlement, in a move that is being criticised as showing a lack of respect for their customers, the judiciary and the FSCA.

Ina Opperman
13 Jan 2021
05:34:34 PM
PREMIUM!
Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’

Photo: iStock

Santam’s full and final settlement offer, to pay out three months of business interruption insurance when policyholders are covered for longer periods, is unconscionable, says specialist public loss adjuster, Insurance Claims Africa (ICA). According to ICA, it is not surprised, but disappointed by Santam’s decision to limit its full and final settlement offers to three months, while there is an appeal pending at the SCA regarding the indemnity period, which is the period of time policy holders can claim for. However, a spokesperson for the insurer said it is Santam’s view that the indemnity period for the contingent business interruption...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday 14.1.2021
Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time 14.1.2021
Third wave likely within months, say health experts 14.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.