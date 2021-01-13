 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

M&R lands huge overseas contract

Business News 11 hours ago

Group ‘well positioned’ to operate through Covid-19 uncertainty.

Roy Cokayne
13 Jan 2021
07:10:33 AM
PREMIUM!
M&R lands huge overseas contract

Oil and gas production posted its largest-ever decline in the Federal Reserve's April industrial production survey. AFP/File/Paul Ratje

JSE-listed engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has been awarded another significant contract in Australia to further bolster its already strong order book and future potential earnings. M&R reported on Monday that Clough, the group’s Australian subsidiary, has been awarded a contract valued at about Au$400 million (around R4.8 billion) for engineering, procurement and construction scope of work on the Waitsia Stage 2 development project in Western Australia. M&R group investor and media executive Ed Jardim confirmed on Monday the contract is one of the four near orders and “Category 1 opportunities” with a combined value of about...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.