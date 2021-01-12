 
 
SA needs a long-term solution for boozy bad behaviour, not more bans

Business News

The president’s gloating about empty trauma units gives the ban on booze too much credit, but South Africans still need to re-evaluate their destructive boozing habits, as the current ban is costing the country about R2 billion in taxes and threatening more than 160 000 jobs

Sipho Mabena
12 Jan 2021
06:18:20 PM
SA needs a long-term solution for boozy bad behaviour, not more bans

The drop in crime in South Africa during the coronavirus lockdown showed that the ban on alcohol sales reduced offences, the police minister says. AFP/File/Michele Spatari

There have been mounting calls for a long-term solution to South Africans’ abusive relationship with alcohol, with lobbyists and industry bodies saying Covid-19 has laid bare the extent of the burden of destructive alcohol-induced behaviour. According to the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, considering the economic meltdown of the initial hard lockdown, the decision to extend the alcohol ban was based on all relevant factors relating to the saving of both lives and livelihoods. Director Maurice Smithers said they urged the SA Breweries to withdraw the legal challenge to the ban on the sale of alcohol and for the restrictions...

