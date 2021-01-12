 
 
Economists: No more stimulus at edge of fiscal cliff

Business News

Economists believe it is time for government to step away from slogans and preconceived ideas, and help the economy by making it easier to do business and cutting red tape, lowering taxes, and reducing its wage bill.

Ina Opperman
12 Jan 2021
05:37:02 PM
File picture. President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining his ambitious plan to save the South Africa's economy. Picture: GCIS

People who hoped to hear more about additional economic stimulus or income support when the president spoke to his “fellow South Africans” on Monday night were left empty-handed. So, how are we going to reboot the economy, and does the president’s Reconstruction and Recovery Plan have any hope of working? No more mention of stimulus Many people have asked why there is not more stimulus now that we are back in a partial lockdown, says Maarten Ackerman, chief economist and advisory partner at Citadel. “The simple answer is that there is simply no money to do it. We are at...

