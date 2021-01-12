 
 
Lid to come off South Africa's wage gap

Business News

The Companies Amendment Bill is expected to make some progress during 2021 after apparently stalling somewhere along the legislative process during 2019 and 2020. Unless watered down before enacted, some of the proposed amendments might prompt a level of restraint so far missing from executive remuneration in South Africa. One of the most significant sections […]

Ann Crotty
12 Jan 2021
07:55:28 AM
Lid to come off South Africa’s wage gap

Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The Companies Amendment Bill is expected to make some progress during 2021 after apparently stalling somewhere along the legislative process during 2019 and 2020. Unless watered down before enacted, some of the proposed amendments might prompt a level of restraint so far missing from executive remuneration in South Africa. One of the most significant sections of the bill, and likely to be one of the most contentious, are the proposed changes to Section 30 of the Companies Act relating to 'Duties to prepare directors' remuneration report'. If enacted, the changes will require public companies and state-owned entities (SOEs) to disclose...

