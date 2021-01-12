 
 
Members turn away on pricier Discovery plans

Four products have shown practically all the growth in the year.

Image: Moneyweb

Members of Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) are still leaving the top-tier plans offered by the medical aid, with a further 8% decline between 2018 and 2019. Moneyweb reported in 2019 that 22% of that base had disappeared over the five years to 2018. With the Council for Medical Schemes annual report for 2019 being published last month, it is now clear that the decline in members at the top end is accelerating (Discovery does not disclose the breakdown of members and beneficiaries across its plans). The decline between 2018 and 2019 jumped to 8%, from around the 5% level...

