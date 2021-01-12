 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mixed reaction to farm pay increase

Business News 1 hour ago

Calls for increases in the minimum wage for farm and other workers in South Africa.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
12 Jan 2021
04:55:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Mixed reaction to farm pay increase

Picture: iStock

Short-term pain for producers and long-term gains for the economy are in store if farm workers get the proposed increases to their national minimum wage, an economist says. But farmers, divided by interests on opposite sides of the economy, want government to deal with the land question as well as inequality. Over the weekend, the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union called for the rapid implementation of increases in the minimum wage for farm and other workers in South Africa. In November, the National Minimum Wage Commission had proposed that an adjustment be made to lift the minimum wage...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’

Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac

Elections IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to lockdown restrictions

Celebs & viral Trevor Noah, here’s what R420 million can buy you in SA

Load Shedding No load shedding imminent, says Eskom


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.