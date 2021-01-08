 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mining industry in the dark over Act

Business News 9 mins ago

Under the proposed amendment, only the holder of the mineral rights would qualify.

Amanda Visser
08 Jan 2021
07:05:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Mining industry in the dark over Act

Mines are being allowed to re-opened by government.

The proposed amendment to the Income Tax Act to exclude contract miners from claiming accelerated capital expenditure deductions were put on hold at the end of last year. However, no further discussions have taken place with industry players who have pleaded with National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to engage in discussions – before the new year. The amendment, which has been described as “devastating” for the mining industry, would have been effective from 1 January, 2021. Treasury proposed in the October draft response document on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill that government and industry be given...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders 8.1.2021
Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem 7.1.2021
Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win 7.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

World Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win

Health EXPLAINER: Why SAHPRA doesn’t recommend Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

World US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win

World US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.