Workers can sue for forced returns to office, but unlikely to win – expert

Business News 13 mins ago

You can sue if you catch Covid-19 on return to your office, but you will have a tough time winning if you can’t show negligence from your bosses, says attorney Richard Chemaly.

Molefe Seeletsa
24 Dec 2020
02:20:24 PM
Picture: iStock.

With thousands of people expected to return to their workplaces in January 2021, the importance of controlling the spread of Covid-19 at the office will be in the spotlight as the country experiences a second wave of infections. This is after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that South Africa would surpass the peak of the first wave “in the coming days” due to the virus continuing to spread at a rapid rate. Travel will certainly pose a great risk in curbing the spread of Covid-19, especially for employees returning to their workplace next year after having visited...

