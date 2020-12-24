Workers can sue for forced returns to office, but unlikely to win – expert

PREMIUM!
Workers can sue for forced returns to office, but unlikely to win – expertBusiness News 13 mins ago
You can sue if you catch Covid-19 on return to your office, but you will have a tough time winning if you can’t show negligence from your bosses, says attorney Richard Chemaly.
