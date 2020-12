The strikes and protests at transport companies that contributed to a critical shortage of cement and other construction materials have ceased – for now. It also resulted in a critical shortage of steel, bricks and timber. Concern was expressed that if the shortages continued for an extended period of time, they had the potential to derail government’s planned massive infrastructure investment plan to stimulate the economy post the Covid-19 lockdown. Bogdan Kazmierczak, owner of Bogdans Transport – one of the largest transporters of bulk cement – confirmed this week that he had obtained a final interdict against the protesters, who...

The strikes and protests at transport companies that contributed to a critical shortage of cement and other construction materials have ceased – for now.

It also resulted in a critical shortage of steel, bricks and timber.

Concern was expressed that if the shortages continued for an extended period of time, they had the potential to derail government’s planned massive infrastructure investment plan to stimulate the economy post the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bogdan Kazmierczak, owner of Bogdans Transport – one of the largest transporters of bulk cement – confirmed this week that he had obtained a final interdict against the protesters, who comprised dismissed workers, and that protesters are no longer outside his business because of the actions of the police.

The operations of several transport companies were disrupted – and in some cases halted – by protests led by the SA National Cargo Transport Drivers Association, allegedly with the assistance of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Black First Land First (BLF).

However, BLF national secretary for logistics and organising Tshidiso Tsimong previously denied it was part of these protests, while attempts to obtaincomment from the EFF were unsuccessful.

The protests, which started in October, were allegedly related to non-compliance with the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry agreement and the employment of foreign drivers.

They coincided with other attacks, with more than 20 cargo trucks set alight or petrol-bombed on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.

Kazmierczak said his firm had started operating normally again from 1 December, but is only operating at 40% of capacity, because it has to rebuild its customer base.

The protests lasted for nine weeks. “We have gone the legal way to remove them so they cannot come to our yard again. We got a final interdict, so they had to move.

“Now they are gone but we don’t know what is going to happen in January. I’m not worried about the situation. By law, the unions and the EFF can’t touch me no more,” he said.

Kazmierczak said the protests resulted in the permanent closure and dissolution of Elf Trans.

SA National Cargo Transport Drivers Association president Daniel Mofokeng said the issues that led to the protests at the cement transport companies have not yet been resolved.

“We actually never protested but were standing outside but now everyone has moved away.

“We are planning to go back but the matter is in the bargaining council already. Last week we went on conciliation but the company [Bogdans] did not show up and we referred the matter for arbitration.”

However, Kazmierczak suggested that Mofokeng was not properly informed, adding that Bogdans was in a virtual conciliation hearing.

