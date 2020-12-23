New way of shopping requires speedy deliveries – there is an app for that

Consumers who are used to shopping from home and having their goods delivered during lockdown, as well as those who still find the shops too much of a scary place during the second wave of the pandemic, can now have their groceries delivered the same day.

Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ Sixty60 same-day delivery service with its new delivery service, Woolies Dash.

Woolworths

“We have seen a marked growth of our online sales in the past 12 months. Woolies Dash complements our already expansive online service, from our scheduled delivery service with a broad regional footprint, to our drive-through click and collect service and now our same-day service with Woolies Dash,” said Liz Hillock, head of online and mobile at Woolworths.

Woolies Dash will be piloted at 18 stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to give customers the opportunity to try the service and give feedback. “We are offering free delivery as part of the trial, as a thank-you for helping us enhance the service.”

To start with, Woolies Dash will be available as a separate app in line with the broader shift to mobile that Woolworths has experienced over the years. Over 75% of Woolworths shoppers already access its regular e-commerce channels via cellphone on the website or main Woolworths app, that, according to Woolworths, hosts over 1.1 million customers.

Checkers

Checkers launched its on-demand, one-hour grocery delivery service, Sixty60, about a year ago. The service promises to deliver groceries and drinks ordered on its app within an hour. Users can also track the status of their orders and deliveries in real time.

“Sixty60 will offer unrivalled convenience because it does all the hard work for you. In our time-pressed society, providing consumers with a swift, on-demand grocery delivery service, is like giving them back time: today’s most precious commodity,” says Neil Schreuder, chief of innovation and strategy at Shoprite Checkers.

