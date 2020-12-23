 
 
Santam only insurer still refusing to pay business interruption claims

Business News 15 hours ago

Auto & General approved the first claim on 10 June and announced it publicly on 19 June, before the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) instructed insurers to pay out business interruption claims.

Ina Opperman
23 Dec 2020
01:00:20 PM
Santam only insurer still refusing to pay business interruption claims

In another win for restaurants and accommodation owners, Guardrisk has decided to adhere to the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in favour of Cafe Chameleon, one of the establishments that took it to court for failing to pay out its business interruption insurance claim. Guardrisk appealed the decision of the Western Cape division of the High Court that it must pay Cafe Chameleon’s claim, but the SCA dismissed the appeal and ordered Guardrisk to settle Cafe Chameleon’s full claim and legal costs. According to the judgment, the infectious disease clause did indeed cover government’s imposition of a...

