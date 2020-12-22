MTI CEO disappears with over R5 billion in investors’ bitcoin

PREMIUM!
MTI CEO disappears with over R5 billion in investors’ bitcoinBusiness News 6 mins ago
It’s not looking good for the 280,000 members planning on harvesting profits before Christmas.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world
Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves
State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work
Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban
News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi