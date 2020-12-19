Restaurant body provides clarification over curfew for businesses

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) has provided clarification over what time should businesses close following the latest Covid-19 regulations gazetted by Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced further restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 during his address to the nation this week, as the country experiences a second wave of infections.

Ramaphosa confirmed that a revised curfew would be implemented from 11pm to 4am, with faith-based institutions and places where social events are hosted including restaurants and bars should all close at 10pm.

This was in order for workers to reach their homes on time. However, the matter seemed to cause confusion for some businesses in the industry, which RASA has now provided clarification.

“After many days of frustration and trying to reach the correct divisions in terms of the interpretation of the curfew stated in the regulations, we have finally got clarification that it’s an interpretation issue and the amendments were made to section 82 which means establishments that are in hotspot areas must close at 9pm to accommodate the 10pm curfew.

“Chapter 6 and chapter 7 applies to the rest of the country means that we revert back to alert level 1 and restaurants may close at 10pm in order for staff to be at home by 11pm to meet the curfew. We trust that this clears all confusion and uncertainty in the industry,” RASA said in a statement.

RASA chief executive officer (CEO) Wendy Alberts had previously revealed that she received confirmation from Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that only 100 customers would be allowed in pubs and restaurants during the festive season from 15 December to 3 January 2021.

Alberts bemoaned the 100 customer capacity, saying the restriction would have a negative impact on the industry.

