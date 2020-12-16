 
 
Car owners get the freedom to choose in 2021

The guidelines aim to prevent car manufacturers from impeding the choice of consumers of where to service, maintain, and repair their cars, without affecting their cars’ warranties.

From 1 July 2021 consumers will have more choice when they buy a car, with servicing options being expanded to  wherever owners want, without losing the warranties on their new vehicles. This is one of the provisions in the final Guidelines for Competition in the South African Automotive Aftermarket, which was drafted by the Competition Commission to increase consumer choice and participation by smaller companies. “These Guidelines are aimed at removing restrictions imposed by OEMs on car owners regarding service providers for service and maintenance, as well as replacement parts for vehicles according to international best practices. It will unleash...

