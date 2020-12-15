Wine industry ‘grateful’ over unchanged trading hours

The South African wine industry has expressed its satisfaction over wineries and wine farms being allowed to continue selling alcohol for off-site consumption despite the latest restrictions on sale of alcohol.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced further restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 during his address to the nation on Monday evening, as the country experiences a second wave of infections.

Ramaphosa confirmed that the sale of alcohol would be restricted to between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, with the exception for wineries and wine farms including weekends, which was made due to their contribution to the tourism industry.

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson welcomed the president’s announcement, saying the industry was relieved over the matter.

“We are grateful for the unchanged trading hours for the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption as well as the special mention of registered wineries and wine farms which may continue to offer tastings and wine sales to the public for off-site consumption over weekends.

“This at a time when the wine sector remains under severe financial pressure and is slowly recovering from the adverse effect of the ban on exports and restricted trade earlier this year.

“We believe that the implementation of a more focused approach and targeted interventions in certain hotspot areas will prove to be more effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19, while preserving livelihoods and keeping the economy going,” Basson said.

Basson further said Vinpro appealed to individuals and businesses in the industry to follow the measures.

“It is our responsibility to keep our people safe and healthy and to give momentum to the economy, while still strictly enforcing the existing safety protocols. Let’s promote safe and responsible production, trade, marketing and consumption together,” he says.

Meanwhile, the National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) convener Lucky Ntimane also said the alcohol industry was in support of the new restrictions as it allowed traders to continue with their businesses and livelihoods while protecting the lives of citizens from Covid-19.

Ntimane said there would be zero-tolerance for traders who did not enforce adherence to Covid-19 restrictions in their businesses. He further urged consumers to call the hotline for traders and customers to report any breach of the regulations and also the Consumer Goods Council hotline (0800 014 856).

