Ex-Delta execs deny wrongdoing

Business News 1 min ago

The trio pledged their cooperation with any law enforcement agencies that may investigate the matter further.

Suren Naidoo
15 Dec 2020
08:32:29 AM
Former Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete - Image: @PropertyWheel

Delta Property Fund’s former CEO Sandile Nomvete, together with former CFO Shaneel Maharaj and COO Otis Tshabalala, have flatly refuted allegations of fraud or procurement irregularities during their tenure at the JSE-listed group. The trio, who left the group in August, issued a joint statement on Friday following Delta’s new board revealing in a further JSE Sens cautionary announcement earlier in the week the high-level findings of a forensic report that implicates senior executives. Instances of unsubstantiated payments, procurement irregularities and other unethical business dealings totalling some R46 million were highlighted. The board, chaired by Phumzile Langeni, first alerted the market about...

