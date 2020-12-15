 
 
Covid leaves Transnet with R3bn loss

Freight rail experienced a 16.4% drop in volumes, while port container volumes plunged 20.7%.

Suren Naidoo
15 Dec 2020
08:26:47 AM
Covid leaves Transnet with R3bn loss

A Transnet locomotive. Picture: Facebook

Transnet has hit its first half-year headline loss in the wake of the Covid-19 economic crunch. The group swung to a headline loss of R3 billion for the six months ending September 2020, compared to a R2.9 billion headline profit for its 2019 interim period, according to its latest results which were published on Friday. Transnet saw a significant impact in its business, with the global Covid-19 pandemic and tougher government-instituted initial lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of the virus resulting in a major drop in freight rail and port volumes. Freight rail experienced a 16.4% drop in...

