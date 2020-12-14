 
 
Covid-19 derails Blue Train

Business News 2 mins ago

The train will resume services in January once the second wave of infections has been managed, Mokoena said.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Dec 2020
05:02:24 AM
The Blue Train has suspended its operations for the remainder of the year due to the country reaching its second wave of Covid-19 infections. The luxury train, which resumed operations when the country moved to Level 2 lockdown, will temporarily halt the remaining four journeys scheduled for 14, 16, 17 and 19 December on the Pretoria-Cape Town route. This was due to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize flagging Gauteng and the Western Cape as Covid-19 hotspots last week, said operations manager Lekhetho Mokoena. “Due to the alerts from government that the country is entering a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with...

