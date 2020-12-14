Covid-19 derails Blue Train

The Blue Train has suspended its operations for the remainder of the year due to the country reaching its second wave of Covid-19 infections. The luxury train, which resumed operations when the country moved to Level 2 lockdown, will temporarily halt the remaining four journeys scheduled for 14, 16, 17 and 19 December on the Pretoria-Cape Town route. This was due to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize flagging Gauteng and the Western Cape as Covid-19 hotspots last week, said operations manager Lekhetho Mokoena. “Due to the alerts from government that the country is entering a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with...

The Blue Train has suspended its operations for the remainder of the year due to the country reaching its second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The luxury train, which resumed operations when the country moved to Level 2 lockdown, will temporarily halt the remaining four journeys scheduled for 14, 16, 17 and 19 December on the Pretoria-Cape Town route.

This was due to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize flagging Gauteng and the Western Cape as Covid-19 hotspots last week, said operations manager Lekhetho Mokoena.

“Due to the alerts from government that the country is entering a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with Gauteng and Western Cape being some of the provinces at the epicentre of increased cases, it is prudent to temporarily suspend services for the remainder of the year.

“This is a pre-emptive cautionary measure that will afford us the time and space to monitor the progression of infections without compromising the safety of our guests and crew,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pretoria to Cape Town by the Blue Train

The train would resume services in January once the second wave of infections has been managed, Mokoena said. Confirmed guests would be contacted to arrange for postponements at no additional costs.

However, those who have made a booking but have not yet paid would only incur the ticket cost as per the date of postponement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.