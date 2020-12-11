Business News 11.12.2020 03:07 pm

ABB to pay back R1.5 billion to Eskom for overpayment on unlawful contract

Molefe Seeletsa
ABB to pay back R1.5 billion to Eskom for overpayment on unlawful contract

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom briefing the media - Picture: Twitter / @RSASIU

ABB was among four other contractors named by Eskom to have benefited from overpayments. The other companies were Tenova Mining & Minerals, Tubular Construction and Stefanutti Stocks.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has revealed that ABB South Africa, formerly ASEA Brown Boveri, has reached an agreement with the investigating unit to repay Eskom R1.5 billion for an overpayment on a contract awarded for work on the Kusile power station project.

Briefing the media on Friday regarding corruption investigations on Eskom, Mothibi was joined by Eskom chief executive, André de Ruyter, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is also investigating the alleged corruption at the state-owned enterprise.

READ MORE: SIU reveals how four Eskom officials got R44.4m in unlawful payments

Mothibi said the contract was awarded to ABB through corrupt activities and now the company had agreed to reimburse the power utility.

ABB was among four other contractors named by Eskom to have benefited from overpayments. The other companies were Tenova Mining & Minerals, Tubular Construction and Stefanutti Stocks.

Multiple staff members, including project and contract managers, were also being investigated over the alleged corruption.

Mothibi highlighted that the implicated Eskom officials had earlier resigned. However, civil action would be pursued against them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition