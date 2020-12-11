ABB to pay back R1.5 billion to Eskom for overpayment on unlawful contract

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has revealed that ABB South Africa, formerly ASEA Brown Boveri, has reached an agreement with the investigating unit to repay Eskom R1.5 billion for an overpayment on a contract awarded for work on the Kusile power station project.

Briefing the media on Friday regarding corruption investigations on Eskom, Mothibi was joined by Eskom chief executive, André de Ruyter, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is also investigating the alleged corruption at the state-owned enterprise.

Mothibi said the contract was awarded to ABB through corrupt activities and now the company had agreed to reimburse the power utility.

ABB was among four other contractors named by Eskom to have benefited from overpayments. The other companies were Tenova Mining & Minerals, Tubular Construction and Stefanutti Stocks.

Multiple staff members, including project and contract managers, were also being investigated over the alleged corruption.

Mothibi highlighted that the implicated Eskom officials had earlier resigned. However, civil action would be pursued against them.

