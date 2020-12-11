 
 
Civil projects are on the rise

Business News

However, private sector continues to disinvest in buildings.

Roy Cokayne
11 Dec 2020
08:35:04 AM
Civil projects are on the rise

Technologies allow Sanral to flag necessary maintenance, and to keep such maintenance constant. Image: Twitter/@SANRAL_za

There has been a strong rebound by the civil construction sector post Covid-19, with the value of civil projects awarded in November increasing to the highest level in four years and 21% higher year on year compared with the same month last year. However, construction market intelligence firm Industry Insight reports that the private sector continues to disinvest in buildings and project postponements are accelerating. Civil construction awards were supported by three significant road projects in KwaZulu-Natal, awarded by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) to JSE-listed construction company Raubex. These were the R1.48 billion contract for the upgrading of...

