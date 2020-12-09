Bank shown up in appeal ruling

PREMIUM!
Bank shown up in appeal rulingBusiness News 1 hour ago
It could have put clarifying clause in settlement agreement if R800 000 was part payment – court.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting