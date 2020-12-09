 
 
Do lockdowns work?

Business News 3 days ago

The data is patchy when it comes to determining whether there’s a correlation between economic contraction and the length of lockdown.

Ciaran Ryan
09 Dec 2020
08:46:18 AM
Pedestrians, wearing protective face masks, walk past a wall with graffiti art in Thessaloniki on October 31, 2020, as Greek Prime Minister declared a one-month partial coronavirus lockdown, shutting down restaurants and other leisure activities in Athens and other major cities from November 3. Picture: Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP

Recent research by accounting software company QuickBooks provides a fascinating view into the global impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on economic performance. The table below lays it out. It compares days in lockdown with expected economic performance in 2020. Russia’s economy is expected to contract 26% this year with just 43 days in lockdown. The UK went 99 days in hard lockdown and its economy is likely to contract 19% this year. Then comes SA: a 16% economic contraction with 60 days of lockdown (before lockdown restrictions were relaxed). The hard lockdowns and shuttering of businesses such as restaurants and hotels...

Loading Posts...
