SA Express licence in jeopardy

Business News 3 days ago

The application for renewal of its air operator certificate remains on hold due to the business rescue process.

Thando Maeko
09 Dec 2020
08:40:27 AM
SA Express an entity that has "'clearly failed". Image: Moneyweb

The clock is ticking for SA Express to resume operations following 10 months of its fleet being grounded. Should the airline not return to the skies within the next two months, it could have its Air Service Licence (ASL) revoked by the Air Services Licensing Council. Once an ASL is issued the Air Services Licensing Act requires that an airline’s air service must not be interrupted for a period exceeding 12 months. If it is, the licence must be returned to the council. The airline’s aviation training organisation and aircraft maintenance organisation approvals, as well as its its air operator...

