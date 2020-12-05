SA gears up for holiday, virus or not

PREMIUM!
SA gears up for holiday, virus or notBusiness News 1 min ago
Covid-19 be damned, South Africans are set to hit the country’s beaches this festive season. Bookings in many regions suggest holidaymakers are not concerned about the threat of the virus after having been cooped up for so long.
