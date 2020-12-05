 
 
SA gears up for holiday, virus or not

Covid-19 be damned, South Africans are set to hit the country’s beaches this festive season. Bookings in many regions suggest holidaymakers are not concerned about the threat of the virus after having been cooped up for so long.

Ina Opperman
05 Dec 2020
05:00:45 AM
SA gears up for holiday, virus or not

Nightlife in Camps Bay. Picture: iStock

When the going gets tough, the tough get going … on holiday. It seems that Covid-19 or not, South Africans are determined to hit the beaches with gusto again this festive season. Despite being identified as hotspots, popular seaside destinations in the Eastern and Western Cape are hopeful that surge of local visitors over December and January will help them claw back some of the horrendous losses they incurred because of the lockdowns earlier in the year. The Nelson Mandela Bay area, which includes the city of Port Elizabeth and the towns of Uitenhage and Despatch, were put under additional...

