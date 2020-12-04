Sleepy Garden Route town a bowl of worry as Covid-19 cases climb

During the last two weeks of November, the picturesque Garden Route region in the Western Cape had its worst fears realised – a marked increase in Covid-19 cases, and a second infection peak proving to be more deadly than the first. Infections along the Garden Route have increased by 29%, and from 30 September to 28 November, infections in the province have increased by 757%. There are currently 1235 Covid-19 patents in public and private hospitals, with metro hospitals running at an average occupancy rate of 79%, and rural hospitals at 79%. 42% of infections are directly due to social...

During the last two weeks of November, the picturesque Garden Route region in the Western Cape had its worst fears realised – a marked increase in Covid-19 cases, and a second infection peak proving to be more deadly than the first.

Infections along the Garden Route have increased by 29%, and from 30 September to 28 November, infections in the province have increased by 757%.

There are currently 1235 Covid-19 patents in public and private hospitals, with metro hospitals running at an average occupancy rate of 79%, and rural hospitals at 79%.

42% of infections are directly due to social gatherings, and 35% are attributed to family members contracting the virus.

Urgent interventions for the area are set to start from Friday, including an upscaled antigen test drive. This must happen soon, as the region warned that health workers were being adversely affected.

The Garden Route is a 300km stretch along the south eastern coast of the country, and is made up of a series of small towns. Winding roads wrap around the Outeniqua Mountains as the sleepy forests beckon tourists and residents alike.

One such town is Sedgefield, with an estimated population of about 8000. This excludes the hundreds of holidaymakers who own houses in the area, and are currently flocking to the town to escape claustrophobic cities.

The Citizen caught up with one of Sedgefield’s newest resident, Andre Beckett*.

Good idea turns bad

Beckett moved to the town just after the country entered Level 5 lockdown, thinking it would make more sense to ride out the Covid-19 wave in a smaller town, with less people, and a more humble, scenic way of life.

He is now stuck in Sedgefield and has no choice but to quietly observe the intense increase in infections.

“Initially it was an amazing opportunity to be here and support local businesses, the wildlife returned to the area because it was quiet. It was good not having to go to the city and be completely locked up, everyone pulled together here to help each other.”

But Beckett began to notice that as the country emerged out of hard lockdown and allowed for inter-provincial travel to resume and businesses to reopen, small coffee shops, restaurants and laundromats remained closed.

He asked around, and found out that business owners were so uncertain about the future that they wanted to wait and see what would happen before adding to their expenses by opening their doors.

The Garden Route is facing a second wave and the situation has become dire. This is exacerbated due to the second wave falling in the middle of the town’s summer season, which it is historically reliant on to survive the rest of the year.

“The saddest thing I’ve seen is businesses owners trying to get money back they lost during Covid in two months. They need to keep going, but only make money at certain times of the year. They are still paying rent, but due to year-end increases, landlords are demanding their money, sometimes by double.”

Not only is this creating a divide in the community, it has created an anxious atmosphere as people try desperately to claw as much money back as they can.

Beckett has seen people coming from as far as Limpopo, knocking on doors along the streets of Sedgefield trying to find jobs.

Sedgefield needs tourists, but infections are rising

Negative publicity about the extent of infections is also worrying businesses that rely heavily on tourists, as residents are concerned that people will avoid the area this festive season.

“People are optimistic, but very aware of the far-reaching damage this has caused. The uncertainty is frustrating business owners beyond belief, because there are no plans.”

“No one can do anything, which is stagnating the economy around everyone’s tiny bubble.”

Beckett feels there has not been enough communication from local government or police. He said on a number of occasions, police have told residents to “drive to Knysna to find out what’s happening”.

He hopes that governmental programmes to monitor the region’s rise in infections will mean a change in how information is provided to residents.

And all the while, GP numberplates continue to come into the town. Although their money is much needed, residents are also concerned that people travelling from other provinces could add to the damning infection statistics.

Business owners are reportedly reducing their business insurance and upping their personal insurance, to spend less money, and to know that if their businesses go belly-up, at least they have a car and a home.

Cash is king

“People are bracing for the worst. It’s crude prioritising. They can’t plan a future – all they can do is plan for the worst. But that’s a terrible way to look at your business.”

What makes matters even worse is Beckett’s allegations that small businesses are still struggling to get money from government. Banking institutions are not helping either, with restrictions being upped, and palpable uncertainty in this sector too.

Food delivery businesses are now reportedly working with cash again, because when customers pay with their cards, banks stash this money to cover themselves and recoup debt.

“Cash is turning into king in Sedgefield,” Beckett said.

The small area in which businesses operate on the 800m stretch of Sedgefield’s main road means there is also not much opportunity to relocate. And, Beckett explained that business owners are still selling to the same population size, with a diminishing spending power of residents due to their financial difficulties.

What Sedgefield needs, Beckett said, is a date provided by government for businesses to work towards, for some semblance of hope that their businesses could survive this tumultuous time.

“What is government’s plans for seasons? Is there a plan? Local government needs to provide financial relief for small businesses. What is the plan if nobody comes to help? What about all the money lost? 99% of the businesses down here are good, honest businesses, many owned by retired people investing their pensions. What is the plan locally to stimulate the economy?”

He said business owners also get confused when plans change drastically from week to week.

Beckett is calling on government to find a way to stimulate local businesses by allowing the summer season to go ahead unencumbered, but also to provide relief to residents, in terms of basic services, such as the renewal of licenses.

Residents of small towns are often made to travel to other parts of the Garden Route to renew their licenses, something Beckett said could also contribute to the influx of cases.

However, as much as Sedgefield is suffering, Beckett said people are more strict than ever when it comes to Covid-19 protocols.

“It’s so easy for a cop to fine and close down a businesses here, they can’t risk it. People are strict, but travel from other provinces will cause increases.”

In fact, Beckett foresees it taking at least 18 months for the area to recover financially, and predicts that there will be another sharp surge in cases just after New Year’s.

* Not his real name

