Sleepy Garden Route town a bowl of worry as Covid-19 cases climb

Business News 31 mins ago

Not only is Covid-19 creating a divide in the community, it has created an anxious atmosphere as people try desperately to claw as much money back as they can, a Sedgefield resident told The Citizen.

Nica Richards
04 Dec 2020
04:47:59 PM
An aerial view of Sedgefield. Picture: Facebook/Stuart Lidstone

During the last two weeks of November, the picturesque Garden Route region in the Western Cape had its worst fears realised – a marked increase in Covid-19 cases, and a second infection peak proving to be more deadly than the first.  Infections along the Garden Route have increased by 29%, and from 30 September to 28 November, infections in the province have increased by 757%.  There are currently 1235 Covid-19 patents in public and private hospitals, with metro hospitals running at an average occupancy rate of 79%, and rural hospitals at 79%.  42% of infections are directly due to social...

