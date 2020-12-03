 
 
Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Business News 18 hours ago

South Africans seem to be ready for the December holidays. Flights are getting full and accommodation at holiday destinations are filling up despite new Covid-19 surges.

Ina Opperman
03 Dec 2020
03:48:01 PM
Sisa Ntshona, chief executive officer (CEO) of SA Tourism, said recently that the tourism industry needed the country’s domestic tourism to recover the significant losses that were brought on by the pandemic. The industry employs at least 1.5 million people and contributes R425 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to the latest daily figures, the Eastern Cape had 1541 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the Western Cape 1368, KwaZulu-Natal 545 and Gauteng 471, with the Western Cape fast gaining on the Eastern Cape. Professor Mary-Anne Davies, a public health specialist from the Western Cape department of health,...

