 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Firmanox liquidated to pay back VBS money

Business News 1 hour ago

The media firm’s ‘far-fetched’ story to dodge R24 million owed to the bank didn’t pass muster with the court.

Ciaran Ryan
03 Dec 2020
12:13:16 PM
PREMIUM!
Firmanox liquidated to pay back VBS money

Picture: Supplied

The untangling of the mess around VBS Bank, which was placed in liquidation in 2018, continues to ricochet through the courts. Last month, the Johannesburg High Court placed Firmanox in liquidation after finding it owed the bank R24 million and was unable to pay its debts. This was for the 2016 purchase of six vehicles and an overdraft facility. Firmanox, a brand communication, media and advisory services company, had argued that it was not indebted to the bank, and pointed to agreements signed with the bank to enter into a business deals whereby the bank would be required to make...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: KZN bans large December gatherings as cases surge by over 4,000

World Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run

Covid-19 In historic first, UK to introduce Covid-19 vaccine next week

Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together

horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.