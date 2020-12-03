Firmanox liquidated to pay back VBS money

PREMIUM!
Firmanox liquidated to pay back VBS moneyBusiness News 1 hour ago
The media firm’s ‘far-fetched’ story to dodge R24 million owed to the bank didn’t pass muster with the court.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: KZN bans large December gatherings as cases surge by over 4,000
World Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run
Covid-19 In historic first, UK to introduce Covid-19 vaccine next week
Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together
horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing