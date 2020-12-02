PIC hit by Covid-19 and state capture

PREMIUM!
PIC hit by Covid-19 and state captureBusiness News 2 days ago
PIC CEO Abel Sithole is of the view that: ‘Although the PIC has been found wanting in several areas of corporate governance and ethics, it continued to deliver on key aspects of its core client mandates.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open
Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation
Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm
General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service
Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up