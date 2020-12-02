 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

PIC hit by Covid-19 and state capture

Business News 2 days ago

PIC CEO Abel Sithole is of the view that: ‘Although the PIC has been found wanting in several areas of corporate governance and ethics, it continued to deliver on key aspects of its core client mandates.’

Barbara Curson
02 Dec 2020
10:00:32 AM
PREMIUM!
PIC hit by Covid-19 and state capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would release the commission's report soon. Image: Moneyweb

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is a registered financial services provider and manages assets on behalf of various public sector entities. Every client has its own portfolio, and investments include listed and unlisted equities, capital markets, money markets, property and unlisted investments. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is the PIC’s largest client, comprising 85.92% of assets under management. The annual report demonstrates the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which sparked a global recession. This had a dampening impact on investments. However, the pandemic should not be used to explain away the devastating impact of state capture, and the resulting direct...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.