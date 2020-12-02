PIC gives Mpati the finger

PREMIUM!
PIC gives Mpati the fingerBusiness News 1 hour ago
PIC CEO Abel Sithole is of the view that: ‘Although the PIC has been found wanting in several areas of corporate governance and ethics, it continued to deliver on key aspects of its core client mandates.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing
General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall
Covid-19 Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector
MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder
Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix