Black Friday figures show how pandemic has changed our lives

Business News 3 hours ago

The single biggest transaction of the day was a whopping R299 950, with online sales increasing by 50% compared to 2019.

Ina Opperman
30 Nov 2020
05:20:51 PM
Black Friday figures show how pandemic has changed our lives

Black Friday was off to a slow start and the impact of lockdown was clear when the day’s sales started with total spend decreasing by 63% and trading volumes falling by 33% compared to last year, in the first minute after the clock struck midnight. This was the opposite of last year, when a shopping frenzy between midnight and 02.00am in the morning showed how eager people were to shop. This year, the first two hours saw 40% less transactions, with a total value of 59% lower than in 2019, but by 08.00am people started shopping online, and buying for...

