Business News 27.11.2020 08:38 pm

Petrol price to decrease by 13 cents, diesel and paraffin go up

Citizen reporter
Petrol price to decrease by 13 cents, diesel and paraffin go up

Petrol price. File image: iStock

The price of diesel will go up by 19,86 cents a litre on 2 December – the day the latest prices kick in.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from 2 December 2020.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2020 will be adjusted as follows:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 13 cents per litre decrease
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 19,86 cents per litre increase;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 19.86 cents per litre increase;
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 28.86 cents per litre increase;
  • SMNRP for IP: 38 cents per litre increase;
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: R1,37 per kilogram increase.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition