Petrol price to decrease by 13 cents, diesel and paraffin go up

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from 2 December 2020.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2020 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 13 cents per litre decrease

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 19,86 cents per litre increase;

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 19.86 cents per litre increase;

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 28.86 cents per litre increase;

SMNRP for IP: 38 cents per litre increase;

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: R1,37 per kilogram increase.

