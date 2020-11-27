 
 
Lewis customers turn to credit as pandemic hits

Most customers chose to purchase beds, lounge suites, fridges, stoves and washing machines during the first three months of the lockdown.

Thando Maeko
27 Nov 2020
09:54:40 AM
The tribunal also said the furniture retail group had acted unreasonably by offering or demanding that pensioners take out disability insurance| Supplied

For many customers of the Lewis Group, credit was the preferred method to purchase furniture and appliances that would create comfortable and productive spaces during the national lockdown. Most customers chose to purchase beds, lounge suites, fridges, stoves and washing machines during the first three months of the lockdown and that trend has persisted despite restrictions being eased, says the group’s CEO Johan Enslin. The group – which owns Best Home and Electric, Beares and United Furniture Outlets (UFO) – saw its credit sales grow by 1.5% to R809.4 million during the six months to end September 2020. Merchandise sales were 4.9% lower...

