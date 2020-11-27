 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Moir’s exit pay gets a big no

Business News 1 day ago

In February this year, Woolworths announced Moir was stepping down as CEO.

Ann Crotty
27 Nov 2020
09:33:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Moir’s exit pay gets a big no

Ian Moir - Image: @CueSibiya

An unprecedented 82.24% of shareholders voted against Woolworths’ remuneration implementation report at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, in what was largely seen as a protest against a generous exit package granted to former CEO Ian Moir. The two resolutions on remuneration – one on the policy, the other on the implementation of it – are non-binding advisory votes. The votes are intended just to send a message to the board, and the board is not bound by the vote. Moir championed the R21.4 billion acquisition of Australia-based retailer David Jones in 2014, which required a hefty rights issue,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.