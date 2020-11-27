Black Friday 2020 gets off to an early start

Black Friday got off to a particularly early start in 2020 with a number of big retailers rolling out specials over days and in some instances even the course of a week.

The annual sale bonanza traditionally occurs on the last Friday of November and kicks of the Christmas buying season.

Consumers have been advised to shop smartly though, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 economic crunch.

Even the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) has called on all traders and consumers of alcohol to act responsibly in the wake of the Black Friday sale this week.

The Covid-19 pandemic however also raises challenges with social distancing, as Black Friday sales have traditionally seen large crowds gathering on the day.

Major retailer Game, which has seen particularly large crowds in previous years, has been rolling out Black Friday deals throughout November with extended shopping hours in the days leading up to the actual Black Friday.

Checkers, which introduced a 60-minute shopping delivery service app this year, has been focusing most of their pre-Black Friday deals on those downloading and using the app, thus eliminating the need to go to physical stores for some.

Online retailer Takelot, which experienced some technical challenges in the past due to Black Friday traffic surges, has also been offering deals in the lead-up to the actual day.

Woolworths has hedged its bets, though, and offered deals both in the lead-up to Friday and on Black Friday itself.

There are still quite a few deals to be had for those who are up to the challenge of getting to the shops early on Friday, and retailers are hoping it can help them turn around a tough financial year.

