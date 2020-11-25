 
 
SA plans to spend R5bn on Covid-19 vaccines, Mboweni reveals

Business News 9 mins ago

Mboweni did not specifically mention the international Covid-19 consortium that South Africa is participating in.

Suren Naidoo
25 Nov 2020
11:50:52 AM
SA plans to spend R5bn on Covid-19 vaccines, Mboweni reveals

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire from the DA over his admission that part of the IMF loan could be used to pay salaries. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

Government is set to spend at least R5 billion on accessing Covid-19 vaccines and R500 million has already been allocated for the country to be part of an international vaccine distribution consortium, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed on Tuesday. He was speaking during a session of the Bloomberg Invest webinar on Africa, which included several business, political and healthcare leaders from the continent. “South Africa is in a very fortunate position in that we have been invited to participate in the consortium that is looking for this vaccine. Already a decision has been made that South Africa is paying R500...

