SA plans to spend R5bn on Covid-19 vaccines, Mboweni reveals

PREMIUM!
SA plans to spend R5bn on Covid-19 vaccines, Mboweni revealsBusiness News 9 mins ago
Mboweni did not specifically mention the international Covid-19 consortium that South Africa is participating in.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens
Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks
World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’
Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist