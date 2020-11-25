 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Exchange controls notice halted

Business News 3 days ago

The review is ‘limited to providing clarification on the scope of changes to the announcement related to the reclassification of inward-listed instruments’.

Larry Claasen
25 Nov 2020
09:08:16 AM
PREMIUM!
Exchange controls notice halted

"For millions of Americans, cash is the only form of payment and cash transactions rely on coins to make change," the United States Mint said. AFP/JIM WATSON

National Treasury, the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) are in effect withdrawing a circular on exchange controls, which broadened how much South Africans could invest offshore. In a joint statement released on Monday, they said they were reviewing the circular to provide clarification on the reclassification of inward-listed instruments. “[They] intend to review Exchange Control Circular 15/2020 issued by the Sarb, following the announcement by the minister of finance in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) Speech on 28 October 2020,” it stated. They say the review is “limited to providing clarification on the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.