 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No let-up in home rental price slide

Business News 4 days ago

In real terms, rents are down by an average of 1.2% in the first nine months of this year.

Moneyweb
24 Nov 2020
08:24:04 AM
PREMIUM!
No let-up in home rental price slide

Image: iStock

Rental price growth hit a fresh all-time low for the second consecutive quarter in Q3, according to the PayProp Rental Index. Growth between July and September measured just 1.5% year on year, compared to 1.6% in Q2 – the lowest since the index was launched in 2012. It is likely this is the lowest in over a decade, with the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009 likely the previous low point. Rent prices had been tracking sideways for the last two years before the shock of this year’s Covid-19 lockdown, which precipitated a sharp downward trend. For most...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.