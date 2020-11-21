 
 
Licencing backlog puts brakes on reviving car trade

Business News

A quick fix for the minister of transport, who calls himself Mr Fixit, is to extend expired licences, but instead he announced other measures that will not speed up the process.

Ina Opperman
21 Nov 2020
05:10:03 AM
People queue to renew their vehicle licences at the Edenvale Licensing Centre, 23 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The vehicle sales industry in South Africa can help restart the economy, but it’s being severely hampered by the delays in licensing of drivers and cars. A quick fix for the minister of transport, who calls himself Mr Fixit, is to extend expired licences, but instead he announced other measures that will not speed up the process. It has now become a major issue and the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, a professional body representing the interests of 1 340 businesses that own, operate and manage new and used vehicles, have called on Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to urgently address...

