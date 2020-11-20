 
 
Virgin Active gets a pummelling

Business News 1 day ago

Virgin Active will be watching the number of terminations in SA closely this month.

Moneyweb
20 Nov 2020
08:50:59 AM
PREMIUM!
A Virgin Active gym. Picture: Virgin Active SA

Fitness chain Virgin Active, with operations in southern Africa, the UK, Italy and Asia Pacific, has lost over 100,000 members globally this year. So far, the Brait-owned business’ revenue is down 50% from last year and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the first nine months is negative – standing at -£8.4 million (about -R173 million), versus £102.4 million for the prior period. It will be lucky to break even (on an Ebitda basis) this year. Given how lockdowns were implemented, there was a wave of reopenings, beginning in Italy in May, then Australia (and Thailand and...

