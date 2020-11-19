Gauteng mid-term budget: money for jobs, education, health and troubled Emfuleni

She allocated R1.1 billion to the education sector to hire education assistants and preserve posts in Quintile 4 and 5 public schools and low-income private schools.

Health received an additional R47.4 million to appoint enrolled and assistant or auxiliary nurses, while social development got R77.8 million for salary top-ups for additional compliance support duties and employment risk support.

Roads and transport gets R45.5 million for job creation through road maintenance.

Nkomo-Ralehoko explained that the tough economic times had resulted in revenue shortfalls and increased pressure on public finances.

“As the Gauteng provincial government, we will continue to work closely with national and other relevant stakeholders to ensure service delivery is not affected.”

“Gauteng is already working with the Infrastructure South Africa Agency in the Presidency and is planning to set up infrastructure investment to revive the provincial economy. This drive will eventually see blacks, women and young people drawn into the thrust of the economy of the province,” she said.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko the Gauteng provincial government continued to improve the ease of doing business in each sector, in compliance with applicable lockdown regulations to develop a skilled workforce for each industry and build enabling infrastructure.

She also referred to the problem-riddled Emfuleni local municipality and said it was important that the municipality resumed basic service delivery to the public. R51.1 million has been allocated to agriculture and rural development to support the municipality, especially to address the poor waste management services and to fast-track service delivery, she said.

Clean governance

Nkomo-Ralehoko acknowledged that corrupt activities in supply chain management for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPEs) had damaged the trust between people and government.

Therefore, the provincial treasury would disclose the provincial expenditure on PPEs every month and the department would continue to conduct compliance checks throughout departments and provide guidance where it is required.

