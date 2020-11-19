 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Raubex gets big Sanral contracts

Business News 2 days ago

Raubex reported last month that its Sanral order book was at a record high of R3.26 billion after dropping to only R207.6 million in February 2019.

Roy Cokayne
19 Nov 2020
09:28:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Raubex gets big Sanral contracts

Technologies allow Sanral to flag necessary maintenance, and to keep such maintenance constant. Image: Twitter/@SANRAL_za

JSE-listed construction group Raubex has been awarded two major contracts by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), together valued at R2.87 billion – providing further evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s massive infrastructure investment drive to stimulate the economy post Covid-19 is starting to happen. Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie said on Tuesday both contract awards relate to projects that were among the 50 strategic infrastructure projects (SIPs) gazetted by the government. “It looks like Sanral is back strongly,” he said. “We are over the moon. We have never had so much work.” Fourie said Raubex has now been awarded three SIPs...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.