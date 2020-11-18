 
 
Lockdown’s impact on building supplies not so bad, experts say

Business News

Retail trade sales of hardware, glass and paint increased by 63% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter and was 12% up compared to the same quarter last year.

Ina Opperman
18 Nov 2020
06:33:42 PM
Image: iStock

This is directly linked to the shortages of materials as suppliers had to cope with reduced capacity and longer lead times to obtain raw materials that are imported due to lockdown regulations, says David Metelerkamp, senior economist at Industry Insight. He ascribes the shortage to an array of factors, while it is material specific in many cases. “Broadly speaking, it is a combination of Covid lockdown-related disruptions to the manufacturing process of these materials, as well as distribution related issues, combined with better than expected consumer demand especially on the retail side of the market, with a surge of home...

