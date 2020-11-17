 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Focus on mining as Ramaphosa’s investment conference wraps up

Business News 2 hours ago

Among the interventions which will hopefully resuscitate the South African mining sector is an increased focus on prospecting, with the aim of capturing a minimum of 5% of the global exploration share, of US$10 Billion per annum

Brian Sokutu
17 Nov 2020
06:16:15 PM
PREMIUM!
Focus on mining as Ramaphosa’s investment conference wraps up

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

As the spotlight swings toward Wednesday’s plenary session of the South African Investment Conference (SAIC) at the Sandton Convention Centre, social partners prepare to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), with emphasis on specific economic recovery areas. Naspers, Anglo-American, Procter & Gamble and Amazon Web Services are among the companies expected to speak to their investment commitments, and on how to adapt to current economic and Covid-19 challenges. With the final day of the third annual SAIC – launched in 2018 by Ramaphosa to reach a R1.2 trillion target in fresh investments and commitments over a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier

Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.