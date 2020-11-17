 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Steel shortage is ‘industrial sabotage’, causing ‘economic destruction’

Business News 3 hours ago

A catastrophic shortage of steel is said to be causing economic destruction due to the inability of ArcelorMittal (AMSA) to supply steel to the market, but AMSA says the shortage is a global issue and it is also battling to get certain input material.

Ina Opperman
17 Nov 2020
05:15:49 PM
PREMIUM!
Steel shortage is ‘industrial sabotage’, causing ‘economic destruction’

The steel prices in global markets have risen by around 15% and in some markets significantly more. Picture: Supplied

A range of flat and long products are in short supply locally and globally from most steel mills. Now questions are raised about how long this shortage will last and how it will impact on government’s infrastructure plan. “The entire steel value chain is experiencing stoppages, while the cancellation of contracts, severe drops in production and consequent job losses has spilt over to other industries where even small quantities and components of steel hamper the progress of production,” says Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA). He predicts that AMSA’s insistence on duties, even when...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier

Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.