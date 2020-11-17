PREMIUM!
Steel shortage is ‘industrial sabotage’, causing ‘economic destruction’Business News 3 hours ago
A catastrophic shortage of steel is said to be causing economic destruction due to the inability of ArcelorMittal (AMSA) to supply steel to the market, but AMSA says the shortage is a global issue and it is also battling to get certain input material.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier
Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing
Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases
Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia
State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations