 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Emigration, delays, tax

Business News 3 hours ago

People are leaving the country due to concerns about the economic and political future of SA.

Amanda Visser
17 Nov 2020
08:38:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Emigration, delays, tax

SA passport. Picture: GroundUp

Emigration is now hot on everyone’s lips following a change to the process and the introduction of the three-year non-resident rule to access the lump sum withdrawal from retirement annuities and some preservation funds. In terms of the change taxpayers will be subjected to a hindsight (three years) non-tax residency test from March 1, 2021 to access their funds. The concept of residence and non-residency from an exchange control perspective, the current test, will be abolished on February 28, 2021. The only way to access the lump sum in the retirement annuity or preservation funds (where one withdrawal has been...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.