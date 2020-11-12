 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

2006/2007 listings: 60% gone

Business News 3 hours ago

Many of the de-listings since this time have been as a result of a JSE clean-up operation.

Moneyweb
12 Nov 2020
08:58:09 AM
PREMIUM!
2006/2007 listings: 60% gone

The JSE. Picture: Moneyweb

In 2006, the JSE welcomed 18 companies to the Main Board and 19 companies to AltX. In 2007, these numbers were 25 and 37 respectively. Moneyweb’s analysis includes any companies that transferred from another board (for example, AltX to Main Board) as well as multiple classes of shares (such as the Hospitality Property Fund). Designated advisors and sponsors definitely made hay in this boom, convincing all sorts of businesses to come to the market. Who can forget golf course developer Acc-Ross? A number of companies were listed that, in hindsight, were arguably of questionable quality. Many were sub-scale industrial businesses,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.