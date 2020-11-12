 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

ArcelorMittal addressing steel shortage

Business News 3 hours ago

Building, construction and manufacturing sectors severely impacted.

Roy Cokayne
12 Nov 2020
08:53:49 AM
PREMIUM!
ArcelorMittal addressing steel shortage

Steel company ArcelorMittal South Africa. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / ANA

JSE-listed steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa is implementing a number of measures to address the critical shortage of steel products, which has severely impacted the building and construction and manufacturing sectors. ArcelorMittal SA group manager stakeholder engagement and communications Thami Didiza said the company aims to significantly reduce the temporary supply backlogs during December, which is traditionally a quieter period for the industry. He added that the company’s second blast furnace in Vanderbijlpark will be restarted next month and, with all three of its furnaces fully operational from January 2021, ArcelorMittal SA “will be able to meet more than the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.