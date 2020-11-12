 
 
Get ready for more retrenchments, warn experts

Business News 7 hours ago

Economics professor Bonke Dumisa said the future looked bleak for the economy, with a lack of appropriate economic planning by the government.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
12 Nov 2020
04:54:10 AM
Job losses due to COVID-19 are on the increase. Picture: iStock

Expect the worst, experts warned ahead of the Statistics SA’s third quarter jobs survey’s release today. The previous report, on the first and second quarter, showed millions of South Africans moved from unemployed to economically inactive as a result of the hard lockdown, while 2.2 million people lost their jobs. According to trade union federation Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, many of their members who returned to work initially were expecting retrenchment, while others took pay cuts and shorter and less predictable employment terms to put food on the table. “But since the economy reopened under Level 1, we did see...

