Alberton ‘security estate’ divides residents

Business News 7 hours ago

Complaints by residents began when they discovered the ‘security estate’ was registered as a township under town planning laws and could not legally bar entry into the neighbourhood.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
11 Nov 2020
05:02:38 AM
Leopard’s Rest Security Estate. Picture: Facebook

A father of two young children feels he was duped into buying a home by property development company Cosmopolitan Projects. This as residents of Leopard’s Rest Security Estate in Alberton are torn between those who wanted the newly installed boom gate and intercom to be removed and those who said they were promised a low-cost, luxury security estate for as much as R1 million a property. Mpho Sehume (not his real name), a new house owner at the estate, said he was one of about 100 new buyers after Cosmopolitan advertised Leopard’s Rest as a high-end security estate at competitive...

